It was a game of runs. It was a game of big shots and clutch free throws. In the end it was the North Lamar Panthers walking away with a 56-52 victory over Krum.
North Lamar jumped out to double-digit leads twice in the game. They had a 12-2 lead early in the first quarter before Krum battled back to tie the game at 20-20. The Panthers went on a 20-6 run to open up a 14 point lead. The Bobcats came storming back, though, eventually tying the game at 52.
Some clutch free throws from Isaiah Acevedo and Andon Rangel gave North Lamar the four point win. Case Fendley picked up where he left off from the night before as he knocked down three triples in the game. Dawson McDowell led the Panthers with 13 points. Acevedo finished with 12 and Fendley 11. Mason Cole added eight points. Jaxon Spangler six, Rangel four and Kacen Baker two. Despite the win, the Panthers still wound up in fourth place in their pool due to tiebreakers.
