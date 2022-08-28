Rivercrest Logo

The Rivercrest Rebels and Queen City Bulldogs went back and forth trading the lead for much of their Week 1 game on Friday. However, it was Queen City that held on down the stretch to win 38-28, and the Rebels who were saddled with the preseason loss.

The Rebels were hampered by some miscues which started to rear their head extremely early. Rivercrest received the ball to start the game, but gave possession up on the very first play of the game on an interception.

