The Rivercrest Rebels and Queen City Bulldogs went back and forth trading the lead for much of their Week 1 game on Friday. However, it was Queen City that held on down the stretch to win 38-28, and the Rebels who were saddled with the preseason loss.
The Rebels were hampered by some miscues which started to rear their head extremely early. Rivercrest received the ball to start the game, but gave possession up on the very first play of the game on an interception.
The pick ultimately led to a touchdown and a 6-0 lead for Queen City after they capped off their drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass.
The Rebels would get on the board and jump out into the lead later in the quarter when Connor Herring leveled a Bulldog running back, knocking the ball loose in the process. Herring scooped up the loose ball and proceeded to run it 68 yards back the other way into the endzone, and after the team’s extra point was on the money, Rivercrest led 7-6.
The two teams traded passing touchdowns early in the second quarter, with Rebels quarterback Chase Duffer delivering connecting with receiver Mark Grider on a 33-yard touchdown only minutes after the Bulldogs had pulled ahead with an 11-yard touchdown reception of their own.
Rivercrest’s two-point conversion was true, and Rivercrest once again jumped out in front, grabbing a slim 15-12 lead.
But they would go into the halftime locker room behind, as Queen City added one more touchdown — this one on a 75-yard kickoff return — before halftime.
Rivercrest would not retake the lead for the remainder of the game.
“We did some things well, but there was a lot of sloppy stuff we need to work on,” Rivercrest coach Ty Huie said. “We really shot ourselves in the foot a few times there.”
Rivercrest scored on a 29-yard pass from Duffer to Conner Young, but by that point Queen City had already tacked on another touchdown of their own, and Rivercrest trailed 26-22.
After Queen City scored another touchdown in the third quarter and one in the fourth, Duffer and Young again connected, bringing the final margin to 10 points.
“We didn’t play our worst, but we didn’t play particularly well, either,” Huie said. “We had a few bad passes when receivers were wide open, and we had a few open receivers drop perfect passes, so there isn’t one specific person or thing you can point to. There’s just a lot we’ve still got to work on.”
Huie added that while the game could’ve gone better, he’s confident that as the season ramps up, his squad will improve by leaps and bounds.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.