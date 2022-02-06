In 2021, the North Lamar Pantherette softball team graduated a sizable number of seniors, all of whom had been key to the team’s success over the past few years. But as they head into the 2022 season, they have one message: don’t call this year a rebuilding year.
In recent years, the Pantherettes have established a reputation as being one of the top 4A softball teams in the entire state of Texas, and the team wants people to know that they don’t plan on letting that change any time soon.
“I’ve heard some people say that this will be a rebuilding year for us, and I don’t see it that way at all,” North Lamar head coach Ashley Endsley said. “I think it’ll be more like a reloading year, and I want to prove a lot of people wrong this year. Our expectations are the same they’ve ever been for North Lamar softball.”
Senior catcher Sloane Hill concurred, and added that the determination on this year’s team is some of the most resolute that she’s seen in her time as a Pantherette.
“I think in the past, we haven’t maybe gone as far as we would’ve liked to,” she said. “The most important thing isn’t how talented you are, it’s how badly you want to be there. And I feel like this year, all of us nine that are going to be on the field are going to really want to be there this year.”
This year, the team will have plenty of athleticism, and Endsley said she plans on pushing that advantage as much as she can.
“I think this year’s team is going to be faster than we’ve been in a while,” she said. “When you have the type of athleticism that we have, you can put pressure on opposing defenses and really do work on the basepaths, and not have to just rely on a homerun to score.”
Players who will help bring that speed and aggressive athleticism to the plate for North Lamar include players like Emma Layton, Kate Rainey, Hannah Kent and Claire Stewart.
“On the basepaths, we’re going to be looking to get that extra base whenever we can, and I think that defensively we’re going to be more solid as well,” Endsley said.
And when the team does need timely power hitting, Hill — one of the best catchers in the Red River Valley — also looks to be one of the area’s top sluggers, and is more than capable of going deep off even the best pitchers she’ll face.
One area where the prior year’s departures are extremely noticeable is in the circle, as the team lost a pair of pitchers who now play at the collegiate level. This year, the team will turn to Stewart to shoulder the brunt of the pitching work, and Hill and Endsley both say they like what they’ve seen from her thus far.
“Me and Claire worked together in our fall league games, and then like a month or two before the season started we’d spend time together, and I’ve been really impressed,” Hill said of Stewart’s pitching. “I think a big thing is that she’s better than she thinks she is, so Claire just needs to get confidence, which will come with time.”
Of course, the team will need more than one pitcher, and Endsley said they’re still working to determine who will share pitching duties with Stewart.
The team will have several players stepping into much larger roles this year, including Madi Reeves, who last year was used solely as a pinch runner but will now move into the starting lineup, and Sydnee Bankston, a reserve on last year’s team who will be similarly moving into the role of a starter, Endsley said.
Endsley said there are some newcomers who played on the JV squad last year with potential to make a splash in their first varsity season, though she said it was a bit too early to say who those might be.
But while a number of roster spots and roles are still in the air, one thing is certain: the North Lamar Pantherettes aren’t going anywhere any time soon.
“Yes, we did graduate a bunch last year, but we’re returning eight varsity starters, and I think this group has all the potential to be just as good as we’ve been the past few years,” Endsley said. “I really dislike the term ‘rebuild’ because I don’t see it that way at all, and I’m ready for people to see that.”
