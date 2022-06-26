The Paris Optimist Club 14U baseball team competed in their district all-star tournament this past week finishing in second place. The team finished the tournament with a 2-2 record, advancing them to the state tournament from July 1-4 in Longview.
The team’s first game on Saturday against Sulphur Springs ended with a win, giving them a good start to the postseason. The team had a short turnaround as they had to play a second game that evening. And it was in that second game that the team surrendered their first loss to Mt. Pleasant, sending them to a win-or-go-home game against Sulphur Springs the following day.
With the season on the line for 14U Paris Optimist, pitcher Chance Mitchell, pitched five innings throwing 95 pitches to help his team get the victory over Sulphur Springs, sending the team to the championship game.
“It was a close game all the way through, but we held them in the end,” Head Coach Mark George said about the team’s win. “Our boys came together and held on for the win.”
Heading into the championship game the team was seeking revenge over the Mt. Pleasant all-stars, but the results were the same as the first meeting as Paris Optimist 14u all-stars fell to Mt. Pleasant.
“We have an exceptional young group of talent,” George said, “and just the way that they came together and played as a team just has been exceptionally phenomenal.”
Finishing second in the district tournament punched a ticket to the state tournament for the Paris Optimist 14U team.
George said that he is going to give it one hundred percent this week in preparation for the state tournament and he wants the kids to do the same.
“I know this group can go far in this state tournament,” George said. “The biggest thing is to have confidence in themselves, believe in themselves, and go out there and play as a team.”
The state tournament will kick off Friday afternoon where players from different teams will have the opportunity to compete in a home run derby, base running, and several other events. The first game of the tournament will be on Saturday.
