For nearly as long as she can remember, Tylar Lane has been playing the game of softball. Now, headed into her senior season at Honey Grove, she’s guaranteed to continue playing, as she recently signed her letter of intent to play collegiately at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“I was probably three years old when I started playing, and I initially started with tee ball,” she said. “That wasn’t enough for me — I’ve always been a competitive soul — and so I just wanted to go out and seek out higher levels of competition and do more in the sport. … I just fell in love with it right away and I’ve been playing ever since.”
It wasn’t long until Lane was playing on travel teams, facing off against some of the best amateur competitors in not just the state of Texas, but the country. Even on travel teams, though, she stood out.
“I’ve always played up,” she said. “I’ve always played against girls who were two or three years older than me. That drive, and playing up with the older girls, it helped me be better and want to be more and be like them.”
Lane started her travel ball tenure playing with a local team based out of the Prairiland area, before joining the 14U team the Firecrackers, and then later joining Excel Elite, playing at the highest level for each team.
Lane looks back on her youth playing softball, and fondly remembers watching the Honey Grove Lady Warriors take the field.
“I would go watch the high schoolers and just think, ‘Man, I want to be like them,’” she said with a smile.
So when she got to high school and joined the team herself, it was like everything she expected it to be, she said.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “I loved all the friends I’ve made through softball, all the relationships I’ve formed. I’ve missed out on a lot of stuff because I’ve been so committed to it, but I wouldn’t change any of it.”
Looking back on her time as a Lady Warrior, Lane said one of her favorite memories was the team’s trip to the regional finals during her freshman season. Though in just her first year of high school, Lane was an integral part of that team as the starting first baseman and a key part of the batting order.
Over the years, Lane has worn many hats for the Lady Warriors, playing shortstop, as an outfielder and even pitching during her junior year. However, first base is where she’s most at home, and it’s the position she’ll play once she gets to college.
The recruiting process was a lengthy one, and it involved her reaching out to a number of coaches, but it all paid off when the staff at A&M-Kingsville expressed a great deal of interest in what she could offer the team.
“It was exciting, but it didn’t set in just how big of a deal that was until later when I did some research and saw that they’re one of the top Division II teams to go play softball for,” she said. “I was also really impressed by the coach. He’s a wonderful coach, and he really knows what he’s doing and that means a lot to me.”
When looking back on her softball journey, which began when she was still a toddler and has been her passion practically ever since, Lane said it’s still sinking in that she’s accomplished her dream of playing the sport she loves at the next level.
“It was one of those indescribable feelings,” she said. “It was a realization, like, ‘Whoa, I can really do this.’ It’s really been all i’ve known my whole life, is softball. I’ve sacrificed a lot and missed a whole lot, and my family has sacrificed a tremendous amount for me to be able to achieve my dream. And for me to be able to do it means the world to me.”
