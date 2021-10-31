The scoreboard at Cooper’s football field was on the fritz Friday night, and faculty and staff were unable to get it working for the Bulldogs’ game against the Como-Pickton Eagles. However, that was the only thing that didn’t work for Cooper.
The team was dominant on both sides of the ball, coasting to a 40-12 victory, remaining perfect in district play and securing at least a share of the district title in the process.
“We were trying to get that dang scoreboard to work all day and couldn’t figure it,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said with a chuckle after the game. “(Assistant coach Leo Castorena) actually got shocked trying to work on it. In the end, our coaches did a great job of managing the time. There’s always going to be something that’s not going to go your way, but you can’t let that affect you. You’ve got to power through and just go play.”
Electrical issues aside, the Bulldogs began asserting their dominance over the Eagle early on, and it wasn’t long before sophomore Canon Ingram had found the endzone on an 18-yard dash. Markell Smith was good on the two-point conversion, and Cooper grabbed an 8-0 lead early.
The offense moved the ball with efficiency, spreading carries out between Canon Ingram, older brother and quarterback Colin Ingram, Smith and senior Matthew Langley. It was the defense, however, that was the story of the first half.
In the first half alone, the Bulldogs came away with a trio of takeaways. Colin Ingram and Wyatt Allen each made impressive interceptions on great reads, and Aaron Moody forced a fumble as well.
In the second half, junior Denver Wood added an interception of his own.
“I’m really proud of our defense,” Castorena said. “(Leo Castorena) came up with a great gameplan and they executed, and that’s what they’ve been doing all season long. The number of turnovers we’ve forced this season is crazy — it’s ridiculous — and so he does a great job and the kids do a great job executing on what he works up.”
The team’s second score of the game came on a short run by Adryean Finney-Mapps, with the two-point conversion again working out, this time on a pass from Colin Ingram to Noah Ramos.
Just before the halftime break, Langley punched the ball into the endzone from five yards out, and after another successful two-point conversion, the team went into the halftime locker room with a 24-6 lead.
Opening up the second half, the Bulldogs marched methodically down the field, eating up most of the quarter in the process. They got the ball down inside the 10-yard line, and it looked like another score was imminent. However, a trio of flags on three straight possessions backed them up more than 30 yards from the endzone, and the drive stalled out disappointingly.
The team made up for it on it’s very next offensive drive, though. After Cooper’s defense forced the Eagles into a quick three-and-out on their first drive of the second half, Cooper’s defense wasted no time moving downfield with pick-ups by Canon Ingram, Finney-Mapps and Colin Ingram, before Canon Ingram broke a couple tackles and punched in his second touchdown of the day, this time from about 13 yards out.
It was Colin Ingram who found the most success moving the ball, rushing for 119 yards on 14 carries, even though he was the only one out of the Bulldogs’ quartet of backs who didn’t find the endzone for a touchdown.
“We’re a triple option team, and he’s really stinking confident working in that triple option,” Castorena said. “He’s starting to see it, he’s starting to see what we’re trying to do, and in my opinion he’s running it as good as anyone I’ve ever seen.”
Smith capped off the dominant outing with a touchdown from close range, and the team again made good on its two-point conversion with a sneak past the goal line by Colin Ingram, giving the team a 40-6 advantage.
For the game, the Bulldogs were a perfect 5-for-5 on two-point conversion attempts.
With the win, the Bulldogs secured at least a share in the district championship. If they win next week at Wolfe City, they will be not only back-to-back district champions, but be undefeated in district play across both seasons.
And the win was significant for another reason, as it marked the last time the Bulldogs’ senior class will play in front of home fans at Bulldog Stadium.
“You can count on every single one of those kids,” Castorena said of his six senior leaders. “All throughout the season, they’ve made plays for us. They’re players that play in all facets of the game —whether it’s offense, defense or special teams — and they’re just great leaders for our team.”
