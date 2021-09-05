In 2020, only one team got the best of the Cooper Bulldogs in the regular season: the Collinsville Pirates. On Friday, the Bulldogs got a bit of payback, downing Collinsville in dominating fashion with a 47-14 drubbing.
“That loss was definitely something we reminded the guys of and challenged them with,” head coach Rod Castorena said. “So it was something that was in the back of their minds for sure.”
The Bulldogs pounced early, using an opening-drive to get on the board early, and then stretching their lead up to 14-0 on their second drive. By the end of the first quarter, Cooper led 19-0.
A platoon of running backs helped the Bulldogs take control, with great yardage coming from Markell Smith, Matthew Langley and Canon Ingram.
Ingram, who was a member of the JV team a season ago, impressed in just his second varsity game, running for 75 yards and two of his team’s touchdowns.
“We try to be a really balanced offense, and that’s something we pride ourselves on,” Castorena said. “We don’t have just one guy who shoulders everything; we like to spread the wealth and love.”
Langley, Smith, Ingram and Adryean Mapps each ran for scores, and Wyatt Allen hauled in a touchdown reception as well.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were just as dominant, and Castorena said he was impressed with how disruptive they were.
“Our guys were flying around,” the coach said. “They were being disruptive in breaking up (Collinsville’s) passing game and making it hard for their run game too.”
Quarterback Colin ingram, who ran for 60 yards and a touchdown, also aided the defense with an interception. Defensive back Wyatt Allen added an interception as well.
“Five interceptions in the first two games ain’t bad,” Castorena said with a chuckle.
“We challenged our guys this week to limit mistakes, and they did a great job of it.”
