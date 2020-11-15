Head Coach Darren Peevey said his team had gone farther than anyone expected this year, after the Mustangs lost to the West Rusk Raiders in the bi-district game.
“We’re very young right now,” he said after the game. “We weren’t supposed to do much this year.”
The Mustangs, a fourth seed team, went up against the Raiders, a number one seed, in the first round of the playoffs Thursday night, losing 55-33. Though the Mustangs were in a tougher district — Paul Pewitt, Daingerfield and Hooks tied last year for first and among the best teams in 3A-2 football in Texas — the Raiders have gone 6-0 this year in district and 7-3 overall, while Chisum is 5-6 overall and 3-3 in district.
The first half had Chisum matching the Raiders, touchdown for touchdown, led by newcomer Zaqavious Price. Price even made an interception in the first quarter of the game, startling the Raiders who had to immediately switch to defense. The first quarter ended 6-6.
In the second quarter, Price caught the pass and sailed down the field for another touchdown. The second touchdown from the opposing team seemed to push the Raiders, who quickly moved the ball down the field for their response. Raider running back Jamal Ford caught the pass and rushed to the goal for a West Rusk touchdown.
At the four-minute mark in the second quarter, Price made another Chisum touchdown, edging the score 20-13, with Chisum in the lead.
On the kickoff, West Rusk player Jimmie Harper caught the ball and headed straight for the end zone, bringing the score up to 20-19 at the half.
Heading into the third quarter, the Raiders decided to put the spurs to the Mustangs, pulling ahead and keeping the lead for the rest of the game. In the beginning of the third quarter, Jacob Myers had to be helped off of the field after an ankle injury, leaving the Mustang sidelined for the rest of the game.
Ford made another touchdown at the 9:18 mark, bringing the Raider up 27-20. Mustang Chris Worthy on the carry answered with a touchdown of his own, once again tying the score.
Despite a facemask penalty against the Mustangs, the Raiders scored again, bringing it up to 34-27. Worthy again carried the ball down the field in response, neatly side-stepping the West Rusk defense. The extra point was no good, putting the score at 34-33, West Rusk. And that would be the last point the Mustangs put on the board.
Into the fourth quarter, Chisum struggled to contain the West Rusk offensive line. The Raiders scored three more touchdowns. After the third Raider goal, the first-seed team held the Mustangs to their side of the field. The Mustangs kicked the ball back to the Raiders, who then marched the ball down the field and ran out the clock near the goal line, ending the game 55-33. West Rusk goes on to play Hughes Springs in the second round.
Price capped off his season with a game in which he ran for three touchdowns on 58 yards.
And though Price punched home most of his team’s touchdowns, it was Worthy who paced the offense, running for an impressive 179 yards to go with a touchdown of his own.
Quarterback Levi Weems finished with 94 total yards — 82 of which came from the passing game — and a touchdown of his own.
Defensviely, Worthy led the way with 10 tackles, one of which was a sack. Ashton Fleming and Rylan Boutwell each had eight as well.
This was a team-building year, Peevey said, and good learning experience for the team.
“We have only bright days ahead of us,” he said.
