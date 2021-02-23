While the game was likely a bit closer than they would’ve liked, the Paris Wildcats earned their 13th bi-district title in 14 years on Monday, downing the Spring Hill Bulldogs 62-50 on the back of some opportunistic defense.
The Wildcats never trailed in the game, and got out to a blisteringly hot start, scoring eight points in the first minute and a half, using tough defensive pressure to force turnovers and lead to transition buckets, which would be a staple of the Wildcats throughout the game.
That run was capped off by Wildcat Jaelyn Lee throwing down a two-handed dunk that prompted the Spring Hill head coach to calling a timeout.
“It all starts on defense,” Paris wing Garrius Savage said of his team’s defensive effort.
One of the most disruptive defensive presences on the court for the Wildcats was senior guard KD Washington who came away with a slew of steals and even tallied a block against his much taller assignment.
The timeout worked for the Bulldogs, as the Paris offense cooled off, only scoring four more points the rest of the opening quarter, and taking a 12-8 lead into the second quarter.
The final basket of the opening quarter might have been the most memorable one of the entire game, though, as Paris guard Jeremerious Morgan threw a lob off the backboard to a trailing Lee on the fast break, who threw the ball down for a rim-rattling alley-oop.
Lee also continued to exert his dominance in the second, scoring nine of his game-high 28 points in the stanza.
Strong play on the low block by Braylon Mickens also provided a boost to the Wildcats, as he employed an assortment of strong post moves and scored six points in the frame.
In the third quarter, Paris kept the lead above 10 points for all but a handful of seconds, as Spring Hill very briefly cut the deficit back down to eight points and later to nine. But while Paris maintained a fairly comfortable distance from its opponent, it was never able to truly put the nails in the coffin, thanks to an abnormal amount of turnovers of their own.
“I think we turned the ball over far too often tonight,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said.
Oohs and ahs could be heard from the Wildcat faithful in the stands in the closing moments of the quarter, as Lee hit an incredibly difficult step-back jumpshot from the wing while fading away to put Paris back up by 11 after the Bulldogs trimmed the lead to nine.
Heading into the final quarter of play, Paris held onto a 49-34 lead.
Spring Hill would not just outscore Paris in the final frame, but hold them to 13 points.
“Shot selection has got to be better,” Steed said of his team’s offensive execution down the stretch.
Steed also pointed to his team forcing less turnovers as the game went on as another reason they were unable to ever fully pull away from Spring Hill.
In addition to Lee’s 28 points, Savage joined him in double figures, scoring 13. Mickens finished with nine, Bubba Jones scored six, Morgan scored three and Jadon Hay added a point too.
Though a date and time has not been set, the Wildcats will next play the winner of the first round game between Terrell and Athens.
