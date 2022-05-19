When Prairiland Lady Patriot Kirsten Bridges puts her mind to something athletically, she finds a way to shine. That steely determination and elite athleticism has made her one of the area’s brightest stars in several sports, and now it has earned her a spot on East Texas Baptist University’s golf team.
Bridges picked up golf only relatively recently, she said, as she started playing the sport in her sophomore year of high school, whereas many of her peers had been playing since early childhood. Still, her determination soon set her apart as not just the best girls golfer at Prairiland, but one of the very best in the Northeast Texas region.
“I just told myself one day, ‘Hey, I want to play golf,’ so then I started and got really big into it,” Bridges said. “I started playing a lot and got better at it and just put my name out there.”
Initially, Bridges said, she only began playing for fun, as it was a common interest she could share with her father and older brother. It wasn’t until she started seeing rapid improvement in her game that she started to see it as something she could do competitively at a higher level.
Even once she started playing more competitively, it was always an enjoyment first and foremost, Bridges said. She always valued her time golfing as an opportunity to hang out with friends on the team, such as Brooks Morrison and Tanner Story, and said she never felt pressure playing the sport the way she sometimes would in other athletic ventures.
“It’s hard to compare it (to basketball, softball and track),” Bridges said.
“Obviously, I really like it, or I wouldn’t be going to play it at the next level,” she added with a chuckle.
Prairiland golf coach and athletic director Steven Weddle said the quickness with which Bridges became elite is something not often seen, and a testament to Bridges’ abilities.
“She’s a very skilled athlete and when we first talked to her about playing, it was because she was so skilled,” Weddle said. “She came out and joined the team, and immediately was our best golfer on the girls’ side. It’s really amazing.”
While Bridges excels in all areas of the game, where she truly shines is in her ability to drive the ball, Weddle said.
“She can do everything, but what sets her apart is her ball striking,” he said. “She can strike the ball incredibly well, which all goes back to her athletic ability.”
Looking back on her time golfing for Prairiland, Bridges pointed to an outing in Sulphur Springs this past season where she shot an 83.
“I still think I could’ve done even better, but that was one of my better performances and when I knew that I could really pursue this,” she said. “After that, I started getting scores consistently in the mid-to-low-80s.”
When it came time to pick a college, Bridges said she considered playing collegiate basketball, and even seriously considered some offers in that sport. When most of the offers she received were for schools several states away, she turned her attentions to golf, and that’s when ETBU reached out to her.
“It really weighed on me; it was a pretty hard decision,” Bridges said of the choice between choosing between basketball and golf. “Basketball was always my first love, or whatever, but I love golf, too. And I can’t wait to go and prove myself against tougher competition.”
