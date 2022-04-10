A late surge of offense wasn’t enough for the Rivercrest Lady Rebels, who dropped their softball game against the No. 6 Como-Pickton Lady Eagles 7-4 on Friday.
The Lady Eagles scored two in the opening inning and then four more in the second, but Lady Rebel pitcher Addison Martin found her stride after that, and Como-Pickton’s bats went largely quiet for the remainder of the game.
The Lady Eagles tacked one more run on in the top of the sixth, going up 7-0 on a deep fly ball.
After that, the Lady Rebs made Como=Pickton sweat. RBIs from Alexis Case, Avery Martin and Addison Martin narrowed the gap to 7-4, though they would get no closer.
For Como-Pickton, the game was the first the Lady Eagles had played since the tragic passing of Hannah Pegues, a leader on the team who lost her life earlier this week in a vehicular collision.
