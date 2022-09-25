Clarksville ISD logo

The Clarksville Blue Tigers captured their second to improve to 2-3 for the season, as Coach Chris Davis' Tigers provided by far their most impressive performance of the 2022 season with an overpowering 41-0 shutout win over the Horatio, AR Lions in Friday night road action.

The Lions were added to the Clarksville schedule after the season was already underway, to ensure that both teams would have 10 game regular season slates. Horatio now owns a 1-3 season mark.

