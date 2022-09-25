The Clarksville Blue Tigers captured their second to improve to 2-3 for the season, as Coach Chris Davis' Tigers provided by far their most impressive performance of the 2022 season with an overpowering 41-0 shutout win over the Horatio, AR Lions in Friday night road action.
The Lions were added to the Clarksville schedule after the season was already underway, to ensure that both teams would have 10 game regular season slates. Horatio now owns a 1-3 season mark.
The Blue Tigers will enjoy a bye next Friday before resuming play in the district opener at home on Oct. 7, against former Clarksville coach Jarrick Farmer's Linden-Kildare Tigers.
To say that Clarksville was dominant in the win would be an understatement.
The Tigers scored twice in the initial period to build a 14-0 advantage. Then, in the final 2:23 of period two, Clarksville produced 21 more points to build a commanding 35-0 half-time advantage.
The second half was played using a running game clock, but the Tigers would still add a final touchdown when running back Lance Miller, a sophomore, plunged across from a yard out with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter.
For the Blue Tigers, the team responded to their decisive loss in their home opener one week earlier, by turning back every challenge that the Lions would offer. Defensive, the Tigers forced key turnovers including one in which freshman defender Romeo Minter swiped the football away from a Lion running back and returned the ball 40 yards for a touchdown with around one minute remaining in the second quarter. Romeo Minter also intercepted a pass in period three that he returned from the Clarksville 35 yard line to the Lions 15 yard line. And he recorded an additional interception with :41 left in the first half, that led to a Clarksville touchdown. The Clarksville performer recorded turnovers on three straight Horatio possessions.
The Tigers would rely heavily on the arm of freshman quarterback Dot Morgan in the initial half, as Morgan delivered with some outstanding throws. During the opening two frames he completed 13 of 21 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, without throwing an interception. The beautiful touchdown strikes covered 42, 20, and 19 yards.
Senior receiver Nikereion March was one of Morgan's favorite target, hauling in 5 catches for 101 yards and a 42 yard touchdown that opened scoring in the game with 6:28 remaining in the first period.
Sophomore receiver R.K. Minter caught a pair of second quarter touchdown passes that covered 20 and 19 yards respectively. Overall he had five catches for 80 yards, and recovered a fumble defensively. And junior running back Jonathan Olguin had another productive night as he had an unofficial 14 carries for 113 yards, and an outstanding touchdown run that covered 45 yards, which gave Clarksville their 14-0 first period lead with 2:59 left in the frame. Olguin also nailed five of his six extra point kick attempts.
Defensively, the outstanding performers were numerous, as the Tigers played intense and aggressive defense, while limiting Horatio to just one first down through the first three quarters, with that coming on a penalty.
The Lions picked up just three total first downs in the game with the final two coming in the latter stages of the game.
Clarksville moves to district play after having faced some tough non-district opponents, and although injuries have hampered the team, now Davis' group has two weeks off to recover prior to the league run gets underway.
