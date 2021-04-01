The Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs softball teams were neck-and-neck for much of their meeting on Tuesday. In the later innings, however, Prairiland was able to pull away with a flurry of runs, ultimately winning the first meeting between the two rivals.
The first run of the game came in the bottom of the first, when a sharply-hit line drive by McKenna Guest scored Kyndal Yaross.
And 1-0 is where the score would remain for the next few innings, as strong defense by both teams kept hits few and far between, and runners outside of scoring position.
One highlight play for the Lady Mustangs came in the bottom of the fifth, when Lady Mustang Brylea Marshall snagged an incredibly difficult running catch on a lofty line drive.
“Brylea is the definition of a utility player,” Chisum coach Denise Holland said. “She is such a fast learner, and she always gives it 100%, so you can play her anywhere and know she’s going to do a good job at it.”
For the Lady Patriots, hits were coming, but early on they found themselves incapable of driving any of their baserunners home.
“We were getting good contact, but weren’t bringing them home,” Prairiland coach Brian Morris said. “When you consistently put the ball in play, you just have to stick with it and eventually the runs are going to come.”
Come they did, first in the fourth, when Grace Unruh drove in Lanna Riney, and then Chloe Raley brought Unruh home.
Three more runs came in the next inning, with Riney and Potter coming up with RBIs and Riney scoring a run of her own on a fielder’s choice.
Patriot pitcher McKenna Guest was in rare form in the game, only allowing two hits. However, Holland said she was proud with how her team battled at the plate.
“She’s a great pitcher, and in almost every game, she’s had double digit strikeouts,” she said of Guest. “We did a good job of putting the ball in play and she only had eight against us. And that’s good, because if you can put the ball in play it forces their defense to make the plays. And to their credit, they did.”
The Lady Mustangs’ lone run of the game came on a wild play, where pitcher Peyton Holland stole home.
