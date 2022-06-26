Chris Davis has been named the new athletic director and head football coach for the Clarksville Tigers. Davis was a member of Jarrick Farmer’s coaching staff during the previous school year.
Prior to the board members going in to their executive session, several Clarksville High School athletes made their way into the board meeting room, and were extended an opportunity to speak before the board. With sophomore R.K. Minter speaking on behalf of the student athletes, Minter made it know that the student athletes would like for Davis to serve in the vacated position. Minter said the students liked Davis and had confidence in him. He also said that football players were comfortable with the system from last year, and they did not want to see another change in what they will have to do in the program.
School board President Robert Beaty says that the majority of the board members decided to go against the recommendation of the committee, and instead, voted in favor of Davis, who is a favorite of the football players, and who has established good relationships with student athletes who attend the local school.
“I truly believe we will put a good talented team on the field on Friday nights. Coach Davis was the offensive coordinator last year, so they should be familiar with his system, and I think he will do a good job,” Beaty said.
Davis is a 2007 graduate of Troop High School where he was a three time all-state running back. He set the single game rushing record at his home school with 456 yards, and the school career rushing mark with more than 6,000 yards.
Davis played college football at Tyler Junior College, then moved on as a running back to Northeastern State, a division II school in Oklahoma. Following his college playing career, Davis says he exited sports for a year before returning as a student coach, followed by accepting a position as a graduate assistant.
Davis’ first coaching opportunity came at West Rusk, where he served the school for four years. His next three years were spent at Gilmer, followed by a tenure at Paul Pewitt before arriving on the scene in Clarksville, where he served as the offensive coordinator during the 2021 season.
Davis said the job of athletic director allows him to take on a larger role.
“You now kind of run the show, and you have to manage the time. But as far as the change, it’s going to be different, with all the paper work. Now it’s going to be me managing the football games as the head coach, and calling plays also, so that will be a different role for me,” Davis said.
As far as the overall Clarksville athletic program, Davis says the goal is to get every kid in the hallways at the school into athletics.
“I’ve seen it done at other schools. We have enough kids in our high school that we could have almost everyone either in athletics, or participating in an extracurricular activity like band or something else,” Davis said.
Davis who is not married at the present time, comes from a family of educators. His father has recently retired after coaching for 27 years in the Troop system, while his mother is a teacher in the Troop district. He also has an older brother Patrick Davis, who is the offensive coordinator at Winona, while his younger brother Michael Davis is the defensive coordinator for the Springhill team.
Since the student athletes walked into the board meeting and stood up for him, Davis said he takes his new position with pride.
“That makes me feel proud to just be their coach. That means that somewhere along the line, I’ve done something that affected them in a positive way, and I think that comes with building relationships with kids,” Davis said. “The only reason we’re in this business, as teachers-educations, is for the kids. And if you’re not doing it for the kids, then you’re doing it for the wrong reason.”
