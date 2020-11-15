It’s been a good couple of days for the North Lamar Pantherettes basketball team, as they won a pair of games Friday and Saturday, and continue to look impressive in the early goings of the season.
On Friday, the Pantherettes won a hard-fought, back-and-forth game against Quinlan-Ford in the home opener, 44-41.
From the opening tip-off, the game was competitive, and strong offensive performances by both teams kept either team from ever pulling ahead.
Junior Mylee Nottingham led the balanced offensive attack against Quinland-Ford, scoring 13. Sophomore Maddie Walters scored 10 as well.
Hutton Pointer was huge down the stretch for North Lamar. She tallied eight points, six of which came in the decisive final quarter.
Walters sealed the win for her team with 2.5 second to go by hitting a pair of absolutely clutch free throws.
The game was something of a revenge match for North Lamar, having lost to Quinlan-Ford twice in the season prior.
Then, on Saturday, the Pantherettes trounced Commerce 62-46,
Walters was on fire, scoring 20 scintillating points. Cydnie Malone added 13, Nottingham had 12, Macy Richardson tallied nine points and Pointer and Dani Blount each had six.
