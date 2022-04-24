Headed into the final day of the regional golf tournament, Paris Wildcat Mason Napier found himself six strokes behind the leader. Undaunted, he mounted a furious comeback with one of the most impressive performances in 4A regional tournament history, rallying to force a tiebreaker before ultimately finishing as runner up.
With the showing, Napier ensured a spot at the state golf tournament in Kingsland on May 9-10.
“He played pretty well on his first day. Had a couple of drives that were a little off but that’s it,” Paris golf coach Randall Lewis said of Napier’s performance. “That second day, though, is one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen.”
Napier shot a 66 on the second day, good for six under par. The score, Lewis said, is the lowest ever shot in the boys’ regional tournament. His two-day total was 140.
“His putting was absolutely fantastic,” Lewis said of the Wildcat’s second day on the green. “His short game was truly something else.”
Starting the day six strokes back, Napier entered the 18th hole needing a birdie to tie. He did just that, and forced a tiebreaker with Maddox Burton of Uplift North Hills Prep.
On the tiebreaker hole, Burton shot one under par and Napier shot for par, but the performance left an impression on all at the tournament, Lewis said.
“He’s one of the four or five best 4A golfers in the state, and he showed it,” the coach said. “But beyond that, he showed that he’s a good kid and he handled himself well. … I had coaches coming up to me and commenting on the way he carried himself and the way he acted with respect even in defeat.”
And while Napier is the lone golfer from the Red River Valley to advance to the state tournament, he is far from the only golfer to have a strong showing at regionals.
At Cooper, both the Bulldogs and Dogettes finished fifth as a team. And Canon Ingram finished just two strokes shy of qualifying for state, head coach Lee Valdez said.
Ingram shot an 84 on the first day and a 77 on the second, a two-day total of 161. Meanwhile, older brother Colin Ingram finished only a few strokes behind him, with a total score of 167.
And at Prairiland, both Tanner Story and Brooks Morrison had strong showings, each finishing inside the top 25.
“Brooks and Tanner are both phenomenal golfers, and it’s been a pleasure watching them grow as competitors over the years,” Prairiland coach and athletic director Steven Weddle said.
Lady Patriot Kirsten Bridges was in contention on the first day of the district tournament, just six strokes out of a state-qualifying spot.
She had to withdraw from the second day, however, due to conflicts with the area track and field meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.