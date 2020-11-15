While certainly not without its share of bright spots, the 2019-20 season is largely one the Detroit Eagles are eager to put behind them.
Luckily for them, with the talent they have on their roster, the pieces are in place for head coach Da’on Savage and his players to turn the struggles of last year into a distant memory.
“Simply, 14-18 is not what Da’on Savage or Detroit basketball is about,” the coach said. “We want to be in the neighborhood of 20-5, and this team is capable of that. We have expectations to be in the playoffs.”
On the court, one of the biggest changes from last year to this year is an infusion of size,
Savage said.
Several positions on the court will see some added height, and one of the most pronounced is with Brayden Greer, who will be anchoring the post for the Eagles.
“Brayden’s got to play like a 7-footer for us this year,” Savage said. “He’s absolutely capable of doing that, too.”
With the extra size down low, Savage said it’s going to have an impact on the team both offensively and defensively. Offensively, the team will be much more of an inside-first team, feeding the low block before kicking it out to the perimeter. And defensively, this year’s Eagles team is expected to make scoring much harder for opponents.
“We can do some work on offense, but defense is where we hang our hats,” Savage said. “Last year we didn’t get to play man-to-man because some guys were selfish, but we’ll utilize that this season, for sure.”
The low block is far from the only spot on the floor that the Eagles have reason to be excited about, though. Shooting guard Kagen Carson has the ability to shoot lights out, and with another year of experience under his belt, he could prove to be an offensive sparkplug for them. And combo guard Claude Scales is also expected to grow as a player in his sophomore season, as he can facilitate the offense and score in a variety of ways.
The Eagles were picked to finish fourth in the district, and while Savage said it’s nice to know people expect to see the Eagles in the playoffs, he still wants to surprise everyone and prove doubters wrong.
“We’re not just a stepping stone; we want to be a team at the top of the standings,” he said. “We want to knock off the teams like McLeod, Clarksville and Rivercrest.”
