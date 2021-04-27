COMMERCE — A number of local athletes from the Red River Valley competed in last week’s regional track meets, with several punching their tickets to the state competition in Austin next week.
Among those who will be competing for a state medal are a pair of Paris Wildcats. Senior Jalen Gray, competing in the 400 meter dash, placed first overall, running the race in 49.57 seconds.
Joining him with a gold medal at the event was junior Jaelyn Lee, who took the top spot in the long jump by leaping exactly 22 feet.
And even though Gray and Lee are the only two Wildcats heading to the state competition, they aren’t the only two to make PHS proud at regionals.
Tyre Tucker finished seventh in the 100 meter dash, the 4x400 meter relay team finished sixth, Javin Cary placed 10th in the discus toss and Trenterious Tennon and Satchel Swain placed ninth and 11th in the shot put respectively. On the girls’ side, Baleigh Cashion finished ninth in the 100 meter dash, Jasmine Franklin finished seventh in the 200 meter dash and Shamyia Holt finished sixth in the 400 meter dash. The 4x100 meter relay squad placed eighth.
At Cooper, sophomore Caylee Conley will move on to run at the state level, finishing second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.02 seconds. She also finished fifth in the 200 meter dash.
Also moving on to the state tournament is the 4x200 meter relay team of Jayden Limbaugh, Jaxson McGuire, Markell Smith and Tate Waller.
At Rivercrest, Braden Wilhite finished third in the long jump, Eli Bivens finished fourth in the 100 meter dash, the 4x100 meter relay team finished fourth, the 4x400 meter relay squad placed eighth, Cole Carson and Atlee Roberts placed seventh and 10th in the shot put, Zane Dees and Kirk Killian finished 12th and 13thi in the 200 meter dash, Leandro Ibarra finished 15th in the 800 meter run, Zachariah Lane and Michael Hering finished 14th and 16th in the 110 meter hurdles and the 4x200 meter relay squad finished 12th. Hudson Gentry finished 15h in the pole vault.
At Prairiland, freshman Hunter Vaughan competed in the 110 meter hurdles and finished 13th while Jameson Flatt placed sixth, Kirsten Bridges finished fifth in the triple jump, and 13th in the long jump and Hannah Murdock placed 12th in the discus.
At Chisum, Chris Worthy placed seventh in the 400 meter dash and 11th in the shot put, Jett Petkus placed fourth in the high jump and seventh in the long jump and Harmony Marsh placed eighth in the discus and ninth in the shot put.
At North Lamar, sophomore Maddie Walters missed out on advancing to state in the long jump by a mere two inches, finishing third. She also shone at the triple jump, finishing fourth.
At the pole vault, senior Ashley Trenchard finished fourth and Ashlyn Stutsman finished seventh. Emma Fowler placed 14th at the 3,200 meter run and the 4x200 relay squad finished 14th.
At Detroit, Tootie Rosser placed third in both the 200 meter dash and long jump, the 4x200 meter relay team placed 10th and Nathan Hampton placed 15th in the pole vault.
At Clarksville, Amarion Black narrowly missed advancing to state, finishing third in the 100 meter dash. MK Overstreet-Hurd placed 12th in the 800 meter run, the 4x100 meter relay squad placed 11th, Ardadrian Gray finished 11th at the discus throw and Octavio Resendiz placed 12th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.