The Prairiland Patriots and Commerce Tigers fought a tightly-contested game on Tuesday, but in the end the Tigers held onto the lead they’d built in the first quarter, downing Prairiland by nine, 57-48.
“We got after them, and every time they thought they’d pulled away from us we hit shots,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “They’re by far the most talented team in the district, and we went after them both times we played them.”
With the hot hand for Prairiland was Jameson Flatt, who finished the day with 13 points, nine of which came on big shots from past the 3-point arc. Gage Bankhead scored nine and Rylan Berry added eight, while Tyler Maull scored six, Braydan Nichols had five, Mayson Day finished with four and Kardadrion Coulter scored three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.