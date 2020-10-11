The Prairiland Patriots knew their matchup against Daingerfield — the third ranked team in 3A Division 2 — would be a challenge. That challenge proved to ultimately be too much for the Patriots, as they fell to the Daingerfield Tigers 57-0 on Friday.
Lincoln Smith, a linebacker who up to this point in the season has been used very little on offense, led the offensive unit this time. He ran the ball for 115 yards, one of the lone bright spots for the team in a game where yards were difficult to come by.
Brylee Galloway added 19 receiving yards and 11 rushing yards, quarterback Brooks Morrison added seven rushing yards and the connection with Galloway gave him 19 passing yards. In total, the offense racked up 136 yards of offense.
The loss moves the Patriots to 0-3 in district play.
Defensive statistics were not available by press time.
Prairiland will be off next week, but then will be back in action Oct. 23 when they take on the Redwater Dragons at home.
