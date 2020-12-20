Since its inception, the hope for the Paris Pump Track was that it would be host to some of the biggest cycling events in the country. Now, it will be.
The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship qualifier, scheduled for May 29, 2021, will be held at Paris’ new pump track.
Though this is the result of years of planning, construction on the track began earlier this year. There is still some work left to complete the project, but the majority of the construction has been done.
