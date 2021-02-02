The Prairiland Patriots basketball team came out strong and never looked back Friday in a convincing 64-50 win over Lone Oak.
Prairiland built its lead with its stellar defense, using a highly effective full-court press to run out to a 34-16 lead by the time halftime rolled around.
Eli Rolen led the team in scoring with 16 points, and Mayson Day joined him in double figures, scoring 10 points. Jeremiah Harrison finished with nine points, Ryan Butler and Brooks Morrison had seven points apiece and Brylee Galloway tallied six.
Defensively, the Patriots were bolstered by strong play from Gage Bankhead, Brayden Nichols, Blake Ballard and Caleb Jameson.
With the win, the Patriots made sure they’ll finish the season with a winning record, moving to 13-8 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.