The Rivercrest Rebels didn’t have much trouble dispatching the Como-Pickton Eagles on the second day of their local tournament on Friday, winning 75-50 behind some hot shooting.
The game’s opening basket was a sign of things to come, as Rebel Kirk Killian scored the first points of the contest just a few seconds in, muscling his way into the paint and sinking a tough shot through contact for an and-one that he would convert at the free throw line.
Throughout the first half, the Rebels were able to find several big shots.
Midway through the first, six straight points by Darrion Ricks and Kamryn English gave the Rebels a 13-7 lead after the Eagles had briefly tied it at seven. All three of the baskets came on the tail end of steals, with two of those swipes coming from Tre Williams.
Though the defense had some big highlights like Williams’ steals, Rivercrest head coach Quincy English said he wasn’t pleased with the team’s first-half defense on the whole, and the Rebels allowed Como-Pikcton to stay within striking distance throughout the first
two quarters.
“We gave up more than 20 points in that first half, and I don’t think we should’ve allowed that many points,” he said. “We were able to do better in the second half, though.”
The first half ended with Rivercrest up 11 points. But that lead would soon balloon, as English and Ricks would lead an explosive third quarter, growing the lead up to 26 points entering the final period.
In particular, Ricks was on fire, knocking down shots from everywhere and bullying the Eagles in the post by grabbing offensive rebounds to lead to easy second-chance points.
“Darrion had a great game, and hopefully this gets him going,” English said. “That’s the Darrion Ricks we need to see for us to be successful.”
Ricks scored 29 points in the game, with English adding 22. Killian scored 11, Keaton Sears had nine and Williams chipped in a pair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.