The Honey Grove Warriors came up with an emphatic win Tuesday, demolishing Sam Rayburn 62-26 for a convincing senior night victory.
“We were able to use our press to force turnovers, and that gave us some good momentum as the game went on,” head coach Homer Garner said.
Initially thought to be a rebuilding year for the Warriors, Honey Grove now finds itself at 5-4 in district play and currently in the playoff picture, holding the fourth seed.
“We’re still a little inconsistent, but these guys work hard and are getting better every day,” Garner said.
