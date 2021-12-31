While the weather outside doesn’t feel very wintry, a sure sign of the season is the Paris Holiday Basketball Tournament, which kicked off this week at Paris High School, featuring a pair of local teams in the host Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers. And for the Wildcats, they were able to kick things off in style, going 4-0 in their first four games, downing Cleburne 70-49, Venus 59-31 Willis 73-61 and Greenville 62-39.
The Wildcats kicked the tournament off against Cleburne, but the early going was not the start to the tournament they would’ve hoped for. Paris fell behind early.
Missed opportunities and turnovers plagued Paris, and they trailed by seven points at the end of the opening quarter, and the deficit was stretched to double digits in the opening seconds of the second quarter.
Braylon Mickens provided the Wildcats with a bright spot in the quarter, scoring the team’s first six points with an assortment of impressive post moves, until the Wildcats went cold at the end of the quarter.
Trailing by 10 early in the second, The Wildcats did manage to enter the halftime locker room with a bit of momentum, as Mickens and senior Jaelyn Lee helped bring Paris to within six.
“We didn’t play very well in that first half, and we played terribly defensively,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said.
The second half was an entirely different story, though, and by the end of the third, Paris had turned a six-point deficit into a five-point lead, largely on the backs of a dominating quarter from Lee, who scored nine points in the period.
With that, the floodgates had opened, and Paris cruised to a 20-point lead in the final quarter.
Against Willis, the Wildcats again struggled out of the gate. Willis caught fire, and the Wildcats found themselves unable to apply their trademark suffocating defense, and early into the second quarter, they found themselves down nine.
Again, though, it was a second half surge, this time keyed by Lee and guard Micah Jenkins, that allowed Paris to seize the lead.
The Wildcats stretched their lead up to as much as 21 on an acrobatic layup by Keaton Behn on a fast break. However, they were unable to fully shut the door on their opponents, and Willis ended the game on a run that saw them cut the lead down by seven, though it ultimately proved to be too little, too late.
After the pair of shaky games in pool play, the Wildcats entered their first game of the bracket with renewed vigor, as they handily defeated Greenville.
“We looked great against them,” Steed said. “We looked like an entirely different team than we were earlier, for the better.”
Rather than waiting until after halftime, Lee opened the game in dominating fashion, pounding the ball into the low block and muscling up shot after shot.
The team also got a boost from guard Jagger Moore, who provided some stellar perimeter defense and hot shooting.
“He played really well,” Steed said. “It’s good when we can get production like that from him, because he has the ability to just give us a ton of energy.”
The lead first hit 20 when Behn scored in traffic roughly halfway through the fourth quarter, and they cruised to the finish line.
Lee, Moore and Mickens led the team in double figures with 17, 11 and 10, respectively. Garrius Savage and Carlton Hicks each scored seven, Treshawn Savage scored five and Jenkins scored three.
