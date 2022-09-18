After stopping the Queen City Bulldogs on the opening drive of their home-opener, head coach Chris Davis’ Clarksville Blue Tigers proceeded to use an 84-yard drive that ended with freshman quarterback Dot Morgan finding sophomore receiver RK Minter on a 39-yard scoring strike. After that, though, things soured for the Tigers, as it would prove to be their only touchdown of the game.
The Bulldogs answered Clarksville’s opening score with a 40-yard scoring strike of their own with six and a half minutes still left in the first quarter, but missed the extra point kick, leaving them trailing 7-6. Clarksville proceeded to turn the football over by way of fumbles on two straight plays, including the first play from scrimmage following the ensuing kickoff. Those two back breaking plays spelled the beginning of the end for the Tigers as Clarksville would not score again in the 44-7 defeat.
Class 3-A Queen City, now 3-1, took the lead for good as a result of the Blue Tigers’ first mistake, a snap to Morgan that Queen City recovered on the Clarksville six yard line. It just took one play for the score, on a run up the middle with 6:20 left in the first, that lifted the Bulldogs to a 12-7 lead, after the two point conversion attempt failed.
Clarksville was not able to stop the Bulldogs in the first period, after fumbling the Queen City kickoff into the hands of the Bulldogs, and putting the visiting team in business on the Tigers 35 yard line. Three plays later, Queen City had control of the ballgame, scoring on a three yard run, with 5:14 still left in the opening quarter. Another Bulldog touchdown arrived at the 2:18 mark of the first on a beautiful 13 yard touchdown pass, but the conversion pass failed leaving Queen City ahead 24-7 when the quarter finally ended.
The rest of the way, the Blue Tigers entered Queen City territory on several occasions, but each time the Clarksville penetration would end without points. Queen City had just two possessions in the second frame, but a 4 yard scoring run on the first play of the quarter, and a 2-yard run at just past the six minute mark, allowed the Bulldogs to move to the dressing room with an overpowering 38-7 advantage at the half.
The final blow arrived with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Following a Blue Tigers punt, it took just one play for Queen City to score on an 86 yard pass and run play, giving the Bulldogs the margin of victory.
Morgan passed for well over 100 yards in the game, but he was constantly chased and was sacked on several occasions, during the four quarters of action. Olguin was the leading rusher for Clarksville picking an unofficial 50 yards on the ground.
Clarksville has suffered three big defeats this season against Whitewright, Alba-Golden, and now Queen City,in playing a very difficult pre-district schedule against teams of higher classification. The lone Clarksville win was a 14-0 shutout over Quinlan-Boles.
The Blue Tigers, now 1-3, will play their final game before league competition gets underway , as Davis’ team will travel to Horatio next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
