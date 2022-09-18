307039217_603455684819954_4705288759774091838_n.jpg

Clarksville’s Johnanthan Olguin surveys the field as he runs the ball against Queen City on Friday.

 Mallorie Kennedy/Special to The Paris News

After stopping the Queen City Bulldogs on the opening drive of their home-opener, head coach Chris Davis’ Clarksville Blue Tigers proceeded to use an 84-yard drive that ended with freshman quarterback Dot Morgan finding sophomore receiver RK Minter on a 39-yard scoring strike. After that, though, things soured for the Tigers, as it would prove to be their only touchdown of the game.

The Bulldogs answered Clarksville’s opening score with a 40-yard scoring strike of their own with six and a half minutes still left in the first quarter, but missed the extra point kick, leaving them trailing 7-6. Clarksville proceeded to turn the football over by way of fumbles on two straight plays, including the first play from scrimmage following the ensuing kickoff. Those two back breaking plays spelled the beginning of the end for the Tigers as Clarksville would not score again in the 44-7 defeat. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.