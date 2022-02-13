The Paris Wildcats finished their 2021-22 regular season off in style Friday evening, utterly dominating the Gilmer Buckeyes en route to a 105-41 victory. With the win, they capped off an undefeated run through district play.
The Wildcats didn’t waste any time getting going with the scoring, as senior Garrius Savage scored 12 first-quarter points to help give Paris a 29-15 lead through one frame.
Savage was a consistent scoring threat for Paris throughout the game, as he finished with 27 points.
“That’s the best he’s shot the ball all season, without question,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said of Savage’s performance.
The hot shooting continued in the second quarter, and Paris entered the halftime break up 51-25. Despite more than doubling their opponent’s points total through two quarters of play, though, Steed wasn’t quite happy.
“To be honest, I don’t think we played very good defense at all there in the first half,” the head coach said. “But we fixed that and started playing defense like we’re capable of in the second half, and that’s when you saw us getting out in transition a lot more and limiting their shots.”
“We just weren’t focused in the first half,” Savage added about the defensive turn-around. “We fixed it, though, and I thought our defense was actually really good there at the end.”
As has happened a number of times this season for the Wildcats, the end of the game turned into a veritable dunk contest, with several players getting in on the high-flying fun.
The exclamation point of the game came when Paris senior Jaelyn Lee threw down a between-the-legs slam.
“I’ve coached a lot of great dunkers in my time, and I really don’t think I’ve ever seen a player do a dunk like that in an actual game,” a bemused Steed said with a chuckle.
Lee finished the game with a game-high 29 points. Braylon Mickens scored 21 points, with 12 of them coming in a big fourth quarter. Micah Jenkins scored 10, Jagger Moore had seven and Keaton Behn finished with six. Carlton Hicks scored three points, while Treshawn Savage had a pair.
“I think we’re playing the best we’ve played all year right now,” Garrius Savage said. “Our goal is to make it to state, and I definitely think we can do that.”
