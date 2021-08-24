On Aug. 4-6, the Chisum High School Varsity Cheerleaders hosted two cheer camps; one for the Little ’Stangs Cheerleaders and one for the middle school.
During the Little ’Stangs camp, the varsity squad taught a cheer, chant and dance routine to the 69 elementary cheerleaders, consisting of third through graders.
On the final day of camp, the Little ’Stangs performed for family and friends. Afterward, awards were given to each grade level, with top awards for the entire camp going to Hannah Holland for Best Jumps, Kady Hutchings for Most Spirited and Chloe Taylor as Camp MVP.
During the middle school camp, the varsity cheerleaders created a routine for the seventh and eighth grade cheerleaders that could be used for future football games. On the final day of the middle school camp, the cheerleaders performed for their family and friends, with one award for Camp MVP going to Rachel Barnett.
The Chisum Varsity Cheerleaders hosted this camp after attending the National Cheerleaders Association Leadership Camp in Rockwall. The Leadership camp has two facets — the first being a cheer camp and the second portion is concentrated on areas of leadership.
The Chisum squad earned spirit sticks each night of the camp, as well as a camp achievement award. The Chisum Varsity Cheerleaders for the 2021-22 season are Brooke Bridges (captain), Kaylie Spradlin, Jehma Nesbit, Alyssa Parker, Emma Estep and Taylor Henry (Manager).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.