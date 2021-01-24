In sports, it’s important to always be adapting, and the Paris Ladycats soccer team — which already had a great deal of success in 2020 — has made some adaptations they hope will yield big results in the coming season.
“We’ve made some changes to our format,” junior Ashley McGuire said. “We’re changing things up so that they fit us better, and so we’re not just doing what other teams do.”
Head coach Haley Jetton said the team has been adjusting offensive schemes and alignments, putting more players up top and putting a greater emphasis on the team’s offensive strengths.
“We’ve tried to make different adjustments each game so we can find what’s going to work and click best for us with our strengths, and maybe softens our weaknesses,” Jetton said. “What we’re doing in practice is working, and we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing to bring everything together and have it all work.”
The team’s strengths include a slew of players who can score at an elite level, including a trio of juniors in McAmis, McGuire and Eva Vogt.
When asked about potential weaknesses the team might have, McGuire pointed to a relative lack of speed the team possesses.
“We have players who are quick, but as a team, speed is one of our issues, I’d say,” she said.
Several players have stepped into larger roles this year, but perhaps none more than McKenna Cass, the Ladycats’ new goalie.
“She has some big shoes to fill after (former goalie Grace Woodby),” Jetton said. “But she can fill them. She’s a great kid overall and a great player. She’s got a lot of heart, loves the game and loves the goal.
“I’ve really been impressed because everyone’s stepped up. Even the freshmen, you can’t tell that they’re freshmen. The nerves are gone and they’re already playing really well as a team.”
