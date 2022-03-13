Bryanna Brown drove in three runs on a perfect day at the plate, pitcher Ayanna Smith pitched three shutout inning, and it all amounted to a dominating 11-2 win on the softball diamond for the Detroit Lady Eagles over Savoy on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles certainly didn’t waste any time in jumping out to a lead. After setting down the side in order, it took Detroit all of just two at-bats to seize the lead when Madison Gaddis reached on an infield grounder, and then was driven home by a double to deep center field by teammate Braylin Craig. Right after that, Smith ground out, but nevertheless brought Gaddis home, giving them a quick 2-0 lead.
Two more runs came in the third inning when Victoria Hulen drove in Brown, who reached earlier in the inning on a single, and then on an RBI ground out from Craig that scored Caylin Ray.
Three runs came in the third inning, thanks to RBI hits from Brown, Ray and Shyann Dotson, putting them up 7-0.
And then four more runs came in the fourth inning, thanks to big doubles from Hannah Johnson and Ray and a triple from Brown.
All the while, Smith was at the top of her game in the cirlce. She only allowed one hit, and five of the nine outs she recorded came
on strikeouts.
Brown led the offensive charge, batting 3-for-3, driving in a trio of runs and crossing home plate herself two times. Craig, Ray and Smith all joined her with RBIs.
