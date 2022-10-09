paris isd logo

Kaufman High School hosted the Paris Wildcats on Friday, and the Wildcats fell to the Lions 34-14.

Though Trevin Hohenberger had a nice rushing game, his two touchdowns and 74 yards wouldn’t be enough to stop the Lions. The defense allowed 300 rushing yards and the Wildcats only gained 173 total yards on the night.

