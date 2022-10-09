Kaufman High School hosted the Paris Wildcats on Friday, and the Wildcats fell to the Lions 34-14.
Though Trevin Hohenberger had a nice rushing game, his two touchdowns and 74 yards wouldn’t be enough to stop the Lions. The defense allowed 300 rushing yards and the Wildcats only gained 173 total yards on the night.
The Paris Wildcats will return home next Friday for a game against Community at the Paris Wildcat Stadium.
Pittsburg 31, N. Lamar 12,
The North Lamar Panthers took the loss to the Pittsburg Pirates this Friday night, not able to get much offense against their opponent.
This loss pulls the Panthers down to an 0-1 district record as they head deeper into the schedule.
Against the Pirates they allowed 236 total yards and 70 yards to two different players. On offense they were getting taken down the whole game, with two players for Pittsburg in double digits in tackles and an interception that was returned for 28 yards.
Their next game will be next Friday at Spring Hill for a shot to bring their district record back to 1-1.
Prairiland 28, Redwater 16
Prairiland 28, Redwater 16

Prairiland was in a groove against Redwater, holding the opposition to 16 points. The defense was critical to this game, allowing less than 280 yards and forcing Redwater to punt the ball on a three and out on 4 drives. The defense was led by Newman Easton, who had the team high 10 tackles with two of them for losses. The offense had their fair share of dominance over Redwater, with 323 total yards and 13 first downs. Blake Lewis and Kardadrion Coulter worked well together, connecting on a touchdown pass. Lewis finished the game with 78 passing yards and the game high for rushing went to Coulter, who ran for 93 yards on 13 carries. Next Friday, Prairiland will play DeKalb on the road.
With no regard for the feelings of Como-Pickton fans, the Cooper Bulldogs steamrolled the opposition, running the ball in a good, old fashioned smashmouth style. With 511 total offensive yards, the Bulldogs took over the game from the opening drive. Colin Ingram had 111 passing yards, with a long of 70 yards to Canon Ingram, and two passing touchdowns. Ingram also led the team in rushing, gathering 146 yards on the ground and rushing for two more touchdowns. Markell Smith was also a player to watch along with Alfred Wilkerson. Wilkerson was a force on defense and was named as one of the impact players of the game by his coaches. Cooper’s next game will be against the Honey Grove Warriors in a district matchup on Friday Oct. 21, as their bye is next week.
The Chisum Mustangs couldn’t get things started on Friday night against the Hooks Hornets, a game which only saw one Mustangs touchdown and a lot of offense for the Hornets. JD Johnson was the only source of offense and points for Chisum in the game, scoring the lone touchdown in the fourth quarter of the matchup off a 1-yard run. Johnson also rushed for 67 yards in the game with a long of 11 and a fumble. Chisum plays next Friday in Redwater to take on the division opponent.
