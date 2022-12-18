Things just didn't look good for the Clarksville Blue Tigers on Friday night when they traveled over 100 miles to face the state ranked Bullard Panthers. The class 4-A Panthers led from start to finish and posted a convincing 60-27 win to move Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s Blue Tigers to a 6-7 season record.
“Our weaknesses were exposed tonight against a good Bullard basketball team that has experience across the board. We just need gym time, and mental focus that matches our athletic ability,” explained Hill. “But I am very proud of how our Tigers competed, and this helps to learn the game, while getting better playing high level basketball.
The game plan of Bullard during the night featured a three point shooting attack. In fact the Panthers knocked down six three point bombs during the opening quarter. Five of those long range field goals during the first, arrived from the hands of sharp shooter Layne Alexander who ended the game with nine of the Panthers 11 three pointers.
Bullard scored eight straight points to start the ballgame before Jayden Reed-Rose sank a free throw for the Tigers with 4:30 remaining in the first period. Zion Banks added a bucket at the 3:55 mark to pull the Blue Tigers to withing 8-3, but Clarksville would not score again until just 51 seconds remained in the quarter with Banks again delivering a field goal to draw the Tigers to within 16-5. Alexander ended the period with a three pointer, leaving the Panthers in control 19-5 when the teams moved to the second quarter.
Clarksville was held to single digit scoring in all four quarters with the Blue Tigers highest production arriving in the second frame when Hill's troops canned eight points, and delivered their lone three pointer of the game when Jonathan "Dot" Morgan drained a three, at the 5:43 mark to open scoring for Clarksville in the period. His shot left the Tigers trailing 22-8. The first half would end with Bullard in command 29-13, and the lead increased to 41-21 by the end of the third quarter.
Nikereion Marcy's basket to open the final period, and Jamarion Williams bucket with 6:10 remaining in the contest left Clarksville down by a 44-25 margin, but that was as close as the Tigers would get, as the Panthers used a 16-2 run to close out the game.
Morgan was leading scorer for the Blue Tigers with seven points while Banks contributed six points. Alexander had a game high 28 points for Bullard while Garrett Nuckolls contributed 13 points.
Clarksville will host the North Lamar Panthers at 3 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday the Blue Tigers will travel to New Boston to face the Lions. Tip off will be 11 a.m.
