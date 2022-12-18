Clarksville ISD logo

Things just didn't look good for the Clarksville Blue Tigers on Friday night when they traveled over 100 miles to face the state ranked Bullard Panthers. The class 4-A Panthers led from start to finish and posted a convincing 60-27 win to move Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s Blue Tigers to a 6-7 season record.

“Our weaknesses were exposed tonight against a good Bullard basketball team that has experience across the board. We just need gym time, and mental focus that matches our athletic ability,” explained Hill. “But I am very proud of how our Tigers competed, and this helps to learn the game, while getting better playing high level basketball.

