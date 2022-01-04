The Cooper Bulldogs closed out the Boles Tournament with a win and a loss last week, downing Campbell 47-13 in dominating fashion, before falling 50-46 in a nailbiter to Saltillo.
Against Campbell, everything was working. It all came together in an explosive third quarter that saw the Bulldogs score 23 points.
Landen Houchins and John Ramos led a balanced attack with eight points each, Canon Ingram scored seven and Markell Smith had six. Alfred Wilkerson added five points.
In the overtime loss to Saltillo, Smith led the way with 14. Colin Ingram scored 11, joining him in double digits. Canon Ingram had seven, Noah Ramos and Caleb Anderson both had six and Wilkerson scored two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.