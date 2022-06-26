Throughout the Red River Valley are baseball teams loaded with good players. Scattered throughout those teams are a handful of truly great players. But in 2022, Prairiland senior Caleb Jameson was something else entirely — he was historic.
In 2022, few high school baseball players in the state of Texas were more impressive on the mound than Jameson, who boasted 132 strikeouts, a perfect 11-0 record, a WHIP of .670 and an unbelievable ERA of 0.204.
And while his work as a pitcher is what truly set him apart from anyone in the area and amongst the very best in the state, his play at the plate was elite too, with a batting average of .325, an on-base percentage of just a hair under .500, and a penchant for clutch hits when the team needed them most.
For his stellar play, Jameson has been named the 2022 All-RRV MVP.
Like so many of his friends, Jameson began playing as early as he possibly could, when his parents enrolled him in tee ball. While the game remained a hobby for many, for Jameson it became a passion.
“Everything about it appealed to me,” he said. “My love of the game grew over the years, especially once I hit high school and the games became a lot more serious. Travel ball has also helped me get better and fall in love with the game because you’re just playing nonstop, year-round.”
When Jameson arrived at Prairiland, it didn’t take him long to make an impact. In his freshman season, he showed that he was already among the best pitchers in the area, and had the potential to get even better.
And that’s exactly what he did, improving each year until he entered his senior year with extremely high expectations for both himself and his team. On a team loaded with great talent, Jameson said he knew going in that the team was capable of big things, and that if everything clicked they could go far. And he knew that he’d have to step into a leadership role for everything to reach its full potential.
“I just wanted to help bring the team a district championship, and in terms of personal goals, I had a lot of little areas I wanted to keep improving.”
Needless to say, Jameson definitely made the necessary adjustments and improvements, as he quickly began mowing down opponents with ruthless efficiency.
On the mound, Jameson is something of a total package, able to hit high velocities and blow the ball by batters, but also possessing sharply-breaking balls that can fool anyone.
“It’s hard to put into words just how good he was on the mound,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said of Jameson’s season. “You can look at his numbers, which were phenomenal, but I feel like even the numbers don’t really do it justice and encapsulate just how good he was. We felt like any time he was on the mound, we had the chance to be really successful.
“It was just a joy to see him on the bump every Tuesday night, and to see the team back him up because we did good every time he pitched.”
According to Peacock, Jameson’s success was the result of tireless dedication that set him apart from his peers.
“Caleb works harder than any kid I’ve ever coached,” he said. “The time that he puts in, the effort that he puts in; and he’s so consistent in what he does.”
Only 11 runs were scored on Jameson all year, and as Peacock pointed out, six of those came in a single game against Chisum where defensive miscues led to several runs out of his control.
Making the incredible season all the more impressive was the fact that, for the majority of the year, Jameson played with a back injury that limited his level of play.
“I was looking at the numbers and could see that I was playing well, but I always felt like I could’ve been better if my back wasn’t bothering me so much,” Jameson admitted. “Basically all throughout district I would be in pain, and any time I wasn’t throwing I’d be doing dry needling and physical therapy just to be able to throw, and it was just a repetitive process throughout the entire season.”
“The fact he was able to do what he did while not even at 100% says everything you need to know about him,” Peacock said of his star pitcher.
With an ERA and WHIP as miniscule as Jameson’s, every outing was a dominant one. The season was punctuated, though, by a trio of no-hitters.
Jameson tossed the no-no’s against Lone Oak, Commerce and Maypearl, the final coming in the team’s opener in the area round of the playoffs.
“That Maypearl game is definitely one that sticks out,” Jameson said. “I felt like everything was working that game. My fastball was working, my curveball was working, I was nailing my spots and basically just felt like none of them had an answer to whatever I was throwing.”
And while his pitching is what made him one of the top high school players in the entire state of Texas, Jameson’s offensive contributions were no small matter, either.
In prior years, while not a liability at the plate, his hitting was nothing overly special. That changed, however, in his senior year. His .325 batting average was third best on the team, as was his 26 hits. And his on-base percentage of .476 was actually the best on the team.
At the plate, Jameson pointed to his team’s second game against the Rains Wildcats as one of his finest performances of the season. In the game he went 2-for-3 at the plate, with his final hit of the game being a clutch RBI double that helped seal the victory.
Of course, Jameson’s efforts were not in vain. With him at the helm, the team captured the district championship. For the senior, it was the perfect bookend to a high school career that saw him become one of the most decorated and successful Patriots in the school’s proud baseball history.
“Winning district was an amazing feeling,” Jameson said with a smile. “It’s my favorite accomplishment from playing baseball at Prairiland, and honestly just baseball in general. … I’d trade all my individual accolades for that district championship.”
For Jameson, his Prairiland career may now be over but his baseball career is far from it. When next semester rolls around, Jameson will be part of the Paris Junior College Dragons.
“It’s been a joy and a privilege to coach him these last few years, and I’m just excited to see him continue to grow and develop past high school,” Peacock said with a grin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.