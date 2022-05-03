Athletes throughout the Red River Valley took part in the regional track meet last week and for several of them, the end result was a top 2 finish and a trip to the state meet.
At Paris High School, Jaelyn Lee finished atop the winners podium in not one but two events, as he placed first in both the long jump and the high jump. When he goes to the state meet he will be joined by teammate Tomas Farr, who finished second in the pole vault.
At the 3A level, Prairiland’s Jameson Flatt is also headed to the state meet, as he placed second in the 800 meter run. Flatt also shattered his former personal best, shaving a little more than six seconds off his previous record.
At the 2A level, from Cooper, Caylee Conley earned a spot in the upcoming state meet with a second place overall finish in the 200 meter run. Conley very nearly also made it to state in the 100 meter dash, placing just one spot away from qualifying, at third.
And from Honey Grove, Warrior Jarvis Hill is headed to state in two events, placing second in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles.
In addition to those state qualifiers, several other Red River Valley athletes had strong showings.
From Paris, Trent Tennon placed sixth in the shot put, Lyric Tredwell finished seventh in the triple jump, Baleigh Cashion just missed a trip to state with a third place finish in the 100 meter dash, Jasmine Franklin placed sixth in the 200 meter dash and the Ladycats’ 4x100 meter relay finished third as well.
North Lamar Pantherette Maddie Walters placed fourth in the triple jump, and her teammate Roselyn Spencer placed seventh. Also from North Lamar, Emery Reeves placed sixth in the 800 meter run and Spencer also finished eighth in the long jump.
At Prairiland, Lady Patriot Kirsten Bridges finished sixth in the triple jump and 10th in the long jump. Chloe VanDeaver placed sixth in the discus throw. And Hunter Vaughn finished fourth in the 110 meter hurdles.
Chisum Lady Mustang Harmony Marsh placed fourth in the discus throw and fifth in the shot put, Peyton Holland finished eighth in the triple jump and Mustang Chris Worthy finished 12th in the shot put.
Clarksville Tiger Billy Stewart was seventh in the shot put and Isaiah Scott was seventh in the 400 meter dash.
Honey Grove’s Anthanie Whitman placed sixth in the long jump. Mayson Woodard was ninth in the shot put and Nicholas Wolfe was 10th in the 800 meter run.
From Cooper, Markell Smith was seventh in the long jump, Caleb Anderson was sixth in the 110 meter hurdles, and the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams finished sixth and eighth, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.