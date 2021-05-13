For the past year, Jarrick Farmer has been the head football coach of the Clarksville Tigers. But recently he was honored with one of the highest high school coaching honors in the state for his achievements as a coach of a different sport: track and field.
At the recent state track meet, Farmer was recognized by the National Federation of High School Coaches as the 2020 UIL Coach of the Year.
According to the award’s description, it is presented annually to a coach “who has gone above and beyond and who exemplifies the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct and moral character, and who carries the endorsement of his or her respective state high school association.”
Before arriving at Clarksville ISD, Farmer had immense success as the track coach at Atlanta High School. In four years with Atlanta, Farmer’s athletes accrued an impressive 15 medals at the state track meet.
Farmer earned the award last year, but due to the coronavirus was unable to receive it until this year.
When he’d found out he was being recognized as one of the top coaches in the entire state, Farmer said it was overwhelming.
“This is such a great honor, and it’s almost surreal,” Farmer said. “When you’re doing something you love, you’re not thinking about doing it for recognition or anything like that, but it’s still amazing to be recognized for the hard work you put in.”
The award was presented to him at the state track meet by the UIL director.
“I knew I was going to be receiving it then, but when the UIL director recognized me in front of all the fans, and everyone’s eyes were on me, it was really special,” Farmer said. “It’s definitely a ‘bucket list’ thing for any coach.”
Farmer’s skill as not just a football coach but a track coach can be seen in his first season at Clarksville too, as the Tigers had a handful of athletes just narrowly miss out on making it to the state meet this year.
When coaching track, Farmer said it’s important to not only work on the physical aspect of the sport with his athletes, but the mental side as well.
“My approach is getting them to understand that there’s a method to the madness of it all,” Farmer said with a chuckle. “There’s strategy to it. Some kids think, ‘Oh, I’m the fastest so I should get first.’ But that isn’t the case at all. If you don’t understand the strategies and the mental approach to the sport, you’ll be stuck getting second or third or fourth.”
With his first full year at Clarksville mostly wrapped up now, Farmer said he thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Tigers thus far and looks forward to the future with the program.
“The players have bought in and they trust what we’re doing,” he said. “I think we’re definitely headed in the right direction and things will get even better in the coming seasons.”
