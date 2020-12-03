The Rivercrest Rebels came out of the gate strong Tuesday against Ector and went on to easily win 63-48.
“Our defense was really good in the first half,” head coach Quincy English said. “We held them to six in the first and 10 in the second, and that’s about where I want to hold opponents.”
Damian Davidson, Zachariah Lane, Darrion Ricks and Kamryn English all scored 11 points, and Bradyn English scored 10.
“This team can really score.” the head coach said. “All five starters can score in double digits, and two guys coming of the bench can too.”
