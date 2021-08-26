The Trinity Christian Academy volleyball team played well Tuesday evening, but not well enough to come away with the win over Dodd City, falling in four sets 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 18-25.
“We struggled keeping a lead in the first, second and third set,” head coach John Folse said. “We had at least a six-point lead and gave it up every time. We have to find a way to keep pushing forward when we have a lead.”
Sophomore Libby Jones led the way for the Lady Warriors with 15 kills. Kate Brannon had five kills, Maddie Puckett had nine kills and 12 assists, and Cenzie Pyaett finished with a team-best 16 assist.
