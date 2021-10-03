With fall sports in full swing, Texas A&M-Commerce took some time this past week for a big announcement. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they are accepting an invitation to move to Division I starting on July 1, 2022.
A&M-Commerce received the invitation from the Southland Conference, whose nine members are in Louisiana and Texas.
“It is a tremendous honor and opportunity to welcome Texas A&M University-Commerce, a noted institution of higher education with an outstanding athletic history, into the Southland Conference,” Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “We have every expectation that A&M-Commerce will become an outstanding member of NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference, continuing its long championships tradition of competing for league titles and national tournament berths.”
The Lions football team has enjoyed recent success, winning the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2017. Overall, since 2015, postseason bids have been earned by 53 A&M-Commerce athletic teams. This includes 11 teams in the 2018-2019 season.
Besides the football championship, the Lions have enjoyed individual NCAA track and field national championships, an NCAA softball regional championship and multiple NCAA berths in volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball.
“Joining the Southland Conference is an historic opportunity for our institution and athletics program,” A&M-Commerce Athletic Director Tim McMurray stated. “This decision was assessed comprehensively and strategically, and I commend Commissioner Burnett, the Southland Conference Board of Directors, and the Southland Conference athletics directors for their camaraderie, communication, and engagement over the last month. Our student body and student-athlete voices were prioritized during this process. Their advocacy and leadership absolutely validated this decision.”
The Southland Conference was founded in Dallas in 1963 and is now based out of Frisco, TX. The League also has an expanded agreement with ESPN Networks that will be broadcasting hundreds of competitions each year.
It’s unclear where the Lone Star Conference will go from here.
Earlier today, Texas A&M-Commerce submitted its official notification of withdrawal from the Lone Star Conference, effective June 30, 2022,” LSC commissioner Jay Poerner said in a statement. “As a valued member of the LSC since its inception, we are disappointed to see them go but wish them well in their transition. The LSC is one of the largest and most distinguished conferences in NCAA Division II and our membership remains committed to building upon the leagues’ rich history of academic and athletic success.”
For the rest of this season, the Lions will compete as members of the LSC. Behind the scenes, though, they’re working on next year as they transition to Division I sports; a process that will take four years to complete.
