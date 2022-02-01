It was a record-setting day for Texas Dixie Youth Baseball at The Reserve Sunday morning with a record $133, 226.13 in winning bids for its 2022 state and regional tournaments. Texas is the largest state in the 11-state Dixie Youth program and is one of the top baseball programs in the state and in the south.
“Our leagues deserve the best support we can give them,” Dixie state director Wes Skelton said.
The Paris Optimist Club continued to show its care for the kids in the community and throughout the state, and provided a major economic impact to Lamar County as they won bids to host the North Zone T-Ball Division I and II June 25-27. The Paris Optimists also won the bid to host the 7U State Tournament and the6U and 8U Classic, and these tournaments will also be played the last weekend of June.
Center was another big winner by snagging the rights to host the South T-Ball Division I and II, 9U and 11U on June 25-27, and the South O-Zone Division I and II will be played July 2-4.
Other winners included: Hallsville won the North Zone Coach Pitch Division I and II, Kilgore took the South Zone Coach Pitch Division I and II, Corsicana won the North Zone AAA Division I and II. Texarkana South had the winning bid for 12U and 10U Classic.
Franklin County will be hosting the North Zone Ozone Division I and II. This tournament is set for July 2-4.
There were 200 in attendance for the Annual Texas Dixie Conference. The event also raised over $600 for the Texas Dixie Scholarship Fund. There were several thousand dollars of prizes given away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.