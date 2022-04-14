After competing in their district track meet last week, the Prairiland Patriots earned the top spot at the event, taking home the title of district champions. However, they were far from the only team in the Red River Valley to have impressive showings in district competition last week.
The Patriots comfortably earned the top spot in last week’s district meet, tallying 128.5 points, well ahead of second-place Commerce, which finished with 104 points. Chisum finished in seventh place.
The Lady Patriots finished fifth, with the Chisum Lady Mustangs finishing just behind them, in sixth place.
In the District 16-2A boys track and field meet, the Clarksville Tigers placed third, Rivercrest finished right on their heels in fourth and the Detroit Eagles finished seventh. On the girls’ side, Detroit placed third, Clarksville fourth and Rivercrest fifth.
The Patriots boasted several district champions. Jameson Flatt placed first in the 800 meter run and 400 meter dash. Hunter Vaughn was district champion in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles. And Grant Jordan was the pole vault district champion.
The relay squad of Vaughn, Aidan Smith, Tyler Maull and Flatt placed first in the 4x400 meter race
Several more Patriots had strong placings and made their way to the podium as well. Maull placed fourth in the 400 meter dash. Hugo Sanchez was sixth in the 110 meter hurdles. Austin Young finished fifth in the 1600 meter run and second in the 3200. And Rylan Berry finished fourth in the high jump.
From Chisum, Jett Petkus was crowned district champion in the long jump and high jump, and finished as runner up in the triple jump.
On the girls’ side, Lady Patriot Kirsten Bridges had a historic showing, She was district champion in the pole vault and triple jump, runner up in the long jump, third in the 100 meter dash and fourth in the 4x10 meter relay alongside teammates Emi McFadden, Randee Maull and Skylar Johnson.
Johnson had a successful showing herself, finishing second in the 100 meter dash.
From Chisum, Lady Mustang Harmony Marsh was district champion in both the shot put and the discus throw.
Peyton Holland was second in the triple jump. Brooklyn Atnip placed third in the 300 meter hurdles.
In the 2A competition, Clarksville’s relay squad of Amarion Black, Na’Quavus Caesar, Lamaje Cheatham and Isaiah Scott were crowned district champs in the 4x100 meter relay, with Rivercrest placing third and Detroit fourth in the race. They were district champs in the 4x200 relay as well. And their squad of Lou Williams, Johnathan Olguin, Lance Miller and RK Minter were also top of the podium in the 4x400 meter relay.
Tiger Octavio Resendiz was also district champion in the discus, and Scott earned the title in the 400 meter dash. Olguin finished second in the 200 meter dash.
From Rivercrest, Kamryn English was crowned district champ in the triple jump, and Cayden Fuller, Hudson Gentry and Charlie Hines took the top three spots in the pole vault.
On the girls side, Lady Rebel Lauren Kasal was crowned district champion in the 800 meter run, Lady Tiger Mariela Resendiz was district champ in the triple jump, Detroit’s Chloe Moore stood atop the podium in the long jump and Lady Eagle Kellie Welch was district champion in the discus throw.
And Clarksville’s relay team of McKenzie Reynolds, Resendiz, Arianna Owens and KcKenli Overstreet finished first in the 4x200 meter relay.
Lady Eagle CC Runels was runner up in the 100 meter dash. Karcee Hine’s was third in the discuss, and Jayce Wear and Cheyenne Snodgrass were third and fourth in the triple jump.
Clarksville’s Legacy Booker and Detroit’s Heavenly McCoin finished fourth and fifth in the 100 meter hurdles, respectively.
Results from other local districts have yet to be completed, with 4A Paris and North Lamar, as well as 2A Cooper and Honey Grove, still in the midst of wrapping up their district meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.