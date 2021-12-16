In a surprise contest in the Clarksville gym on Tuesday night, the Paris High junior varsity squad escaped with a thrilling one-point 43-42 win.
The game was close throughout, with the greatest advantage arriving when the Ladycats took just a 12-6 lead with under a minute remaining in the first quarter. The frame ended with the Paris JV team leading 12-7.
The Paris JV squad led at the end of all four quarters of action, including a 21-18 advantage at the intermission, and a 32-31 lead when the teams moved to the final period.
With the teams tied 42-all with 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, Paris made one of two charity shots to end scoring in the game, and to give the Ladycats the victory.
Marrissa Holt, who scored a game high 13 points for Paris was a key force in the game. She was the lone Paris player to reach double figures in scoring.
Aryanna Owens led Clarksville with 15 points.
