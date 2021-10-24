It was another rough night for the Panthers on both sides of the ball as they lost to Pittsburg 58-0. Previously winless, the Pirates rushed for over 400 yards and had over 450 for the game.
The Panthers, on the other side of the ball, had a hard time moving the ball themselves against a very stingy Pittsburg defense. The Panthers had multiple three-and-outs to start the game and then a couple of fumbles on back-to-back possessions, all which gave the Pittsburg offense enough momentum to keep scoring.
Pittsburg scored on its first two possessions of the game on their way to a 36-0 halftime lead. The second half was much of the same. Pittsburg didn’t have to punt one time on the night, while forcing North Lamar into seven.
