If you drive by Chisum High School on most weeknights during the summer, you’re sure to hear the unmistakable sound of the crack of a bat and the cheering of fans emanating from the high school’s softball fields.
No, the school season hasn’t inexplicably started during summer; what you’re hearing is the Girls Softball League of Paris, which for decades has been giving Lamar County’s youth a welcoming, fun environment to enjoy the game of softball at a slowpitch level.
Started in 1976, the league was founded at a time when girls had scant opportunities to take part in organized, local sports outside of school, league director Steven Hill said.
Over the years, the league grew in popularity, eventually outgrowing its original home at the ballfields behind Travis High School and finding a new home at the Mustangs’ fields.
These days, just under 20 teams take part in the league covering an age range of four to 18, and covering a range of skill that’s just as wide.
“There are some girls who come here who’ve never swung a bat before, and then there are girls who play for their high schools and have been playing for years and years,” Hill said. “We have a 17-year-old who’s playing softball for the very first time this year. We want to have a league that’s inviting to everyone; where everyone can have fun no matter what level you play at.”
While there are newcomers to the sport at every age, Hill and several others agree that one of the most rewarding parts of the league is seeing players develop over the years.
“Watching these girls grow as players is a blast,” said Magean Pretre, who coaches the 12U Mustangs team. “I want them to learn and learn about the game, but I also want them to have fun out there. That’s the most important part: making it fun for the kids.”
Pretre started coaching in the league when her eldest daughter, now 17 years old, began playing at a young age. Over the years, as her younger daughters began playing, she stayed to coach them too. Seeing them grow before her eyes on the softball diamond has been a special experience, she said.
Hill added that while many people scoff at the idea of participation trophies, celebrating all athletes regardless of performance is central to the slowpitch league’s core values, especially in the younger age groups.
“We want to build these kids up, and get them excited about the sport,” Hill said. “Some people might not like it, but all of our kids are going to get a trophy and be recognized. (Wife Stacy Hill) and I make sure that every kid gets a trophy.”
One of the slowpitch league’s many players who also plays at a highly competitive level is Eden Grace, who during the school year is a member of the Hugo Lady Buffaloes varsity team. For her, taking part in the more casual atmosphere of the slowpitch league is a welcome change of pace during the summer months, she said.
“Playing in this league kind of reminds me why I fell in love with softball in the first place,” Grace said. “It’s not as competitive, so you can really just relax and enjoy the game on a kind of different level.”
Another player in the Girls Softball League of Paris who is also accustomed to the high intensity of fastpitch high school ball is Paris Ladycat Alaina White, who said that playing slowpitch is a fun way to enjoy some high-powered offense.
“It’s a rush when you’re scoring a bunch of runs and you keep going and going,” she said with a smile. “It’s a hitter’s league for sure.”
For players like White and Grace — who also play for their high schools — going back to the speed of fastpitch can take some adjustments after a summer’s worth of slowpitch softball, they said. However, they both agreed the extra work to get back into playing form by the start of the school season is worth it.
“You have to get your hands around a lot quicker in fastpitch, so you need to work to get your timing back,” Grace said. “But playing here gets my mind out of the mindset of just playing to be good, and is really all about having fun.”
But most of the league doesn’t play fastpitch softball during the school year, and to them, the league is no less fun.
“This really fits the reason I play softball a lot better (than fastpitch),” said Kareyn Hellmann, who plays for the Shockwave team. “Plus, the community here is great, everybody knows everybody else by name and I just really love the environment here.”
Hellmann encouraged any local children considering whether or not to try the sport of softball to see if the girls league is for them.
“It’s a lot of fun, and getting to see the same people year after year and knowing that it’s more about long-term team growth is really special,” she said. “But you won’t know if it’s for you until you try it.”
With such a longstanding, tight-knit community surrounding the league, it’s developed a family atmosphere for many.
In many cases, this feeling of family is literal, as siblings play together, and former players now have children of their own in the league.
But on a deeper level than that, Hill said, the entire league is like a family unto itself.
“I tell people that I have my kids, but during the summer I have 230 kids, because we care for each and every one of the girls who comes through here,” Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.