The two-day 2nd Annual Clarksville Tigers Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday in the Clarksville Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym was a successful event, organizers said. The event featured eight teams and seven games over two day. Action on Saturday concluded with the Idabel junior varisty along with Prairiland, Jacksonville and Longview all claiming wins.

“I am very proud of how our Thanksgiving Classic came off this year. Our attendance was greater than last year, and all the teams that participated were great,” Clarksville Head Coach Stanford Hill Jr. said. “I want to thank our administrative staff, athletic director, staff members, assistant coaches and workers and supporters behind the scene who helped with donations and giving of their time. And a special thanks to parents of our players for their support."

