The two-day 2nd Annual Clarksville Tigers Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday in the Clarksville Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym was a successful event, organizers said. The event featured eight teams and seven games over two day. Action on Saturday concluded with the Idabel junior varisty along with Prairiland, Jacksonville and Longview all claiming wins.
“I am very proud of how our Thanksgiving Classic came off this year. Our attendance was greater than last year, and all the teams that participated were great,” Clarksville Head Coach Stanford Hill Jr. said. “I want to thank our administrative staff, athletic director, staff members, assistant coaches and workers and supporters behind the scene who helped with donations and giving of their time. And a special thanks to parents of our players for their support."
The feature game of the day was the finale of the classic that was played by host Clarksville and Longview. It was Class 5-A Longview, who improved to 4-0 for the year and finished the event with two victories after taking down the class 2-A Blue Tigers by a 57-35 margin. Clarksville had problems throughout the game with poor shooting from the field, including missing a number of inside basket attempts. The Tigers also had problems at the free throw line and with turnovers.
The teams started out slow with the Tigers holding a 3-2 lead when Lou Williams hammered in a three pointer with 6:04 remaining in the opening quarter, but at the 5:28 mark of the first, Longview answered moving ahead 5-3, and would not trail again in the contest.
The Lobos took command by the end of the opening frame, holding an 18-5 advantage when the teams entered the second quarter. The halftime advantage was 32-15 in favor of Longview.
The Blue Tigers did make the game interesting when the second half got underway. In fact, the Tigers closed the gap to 32-21 when Zion Banks knocked down a pair of free throws with 5:49 left in the frame, but Longview proceeded to score the final five points of the quarter to move to the fourth period leading 37-21.
The run would continue in the final quarter as the Lobos moved to a 50-25 advantage before claiming the win.
Clarksville, which drops to 1-2 for the season, was led in scoring by Nikereion Marcy with 15 points. He was the lone Clarksville player to reach double digits.
“We improved and recognized our strengths and weaknesses. We still have to correct the little things, but the good thing is that everything is correctable and out in front of us for the taking,” Hill said.
