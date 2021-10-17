The Chisum Mustangs built up a sizable first-half lead, but were unable to hold on for the victory Friday night against Hooks, falling 35-33 in a wild, back-and-forth finish.
The game started promisingly for Chisum, as they marched downfield on their opening drive before capping the march off with a reverse from Jett Petkus from roughly 25 yards out.
Hooks answered back with a touchdown of their own to tie it in the second quarter, but Chisum fired right back, finishing a drive off with a pass from quarterback Matthew Griffith to Petkus.
After scoring, Chsium got the ball right back, recovering the ensuing punt that had been muffed by the Hornets.
Working on a short field, it didn’t take long for running back Zaquavious Price to punch the ball in from close range.
Then, to close the opening half, Ashton Fleming scored on a pick-six, giving the Mustangs a 27-7 halftime lead.
“We caught them off-guard in that first half,” Chisum offensive coordinator Brian Temple said. “We passed the ball more than I think Hooks was expecting us too, and our running backs also were able to do work. Hooks made the adjustments though and we weren’t as successful in the first half.”
The Hornets came out on a mission in the second half, and fought all the way back to take a 35-27 lead.
The Mustangs wouldn’t go quietly, however. Price scored again to bring his team to within two points, though the Hooks defense held strong in preventing the two-point conversion that would have tied the game back up.
On the Hornets’ next offensive possession, the Chisum defense came up with a huge stop, forcing them into a quick punt, and it looked like Chisum would have the ball for the final drive of regulation and a chance to win the game.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, though, it wasn’t to be. Preparing to punt the ball back to Chisum, the snap to the punter was high, sailing over his head. The punter was able to recover it and, scrambling, heave it up, where it was hauled in by one of his teammates. With a fresh set of downs, the Hornets were able to get into the victory formation and finish the game off without any additional drama.
“It’s a really tough way to lose a game,” Temple said of the finish.”We were getting the ball back with momentum, and it looked like our chances were pretty good there.”
Temple praised the team for the way they responded to the Hornets’ run, staying calm even after giving up a 20-point lead.
“There are a lot of things you can point to for why we lost this game, but effort isn’t one of them,” he said. “This group never got discouraged, and they kept at it all game. … Hooks is a very good football team, and we did a good job in the first half of shutting them down, but they came out and played really good in the second.”
Chisum will have its bye week this week before the Mustangs face Pewitt the week after. Temple said the bye is a welcome reprieve for the Mustangs, as players recuperate from nagging injuries, including running back and linebacker Chris Worthy, who missed the game due to concussion protocols.
“I thought we did a great job of fighting, and we’re going to get to work and turn our attention to making the most of this upcoming week of practice so that we can be ready to go against Pewitt,” Temple said.
