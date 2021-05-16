The Prairiland Lady Patriots’ softball season came to an end Friday in the regional quarterfinals against the top-ranked 3A team in the state, the Rains Ladycats. And though they ultimately fell, the Lady Patriots certainly didn’t go down without a spirited fight, losing 5-0 in a game that was much closer than the final score would have one believe.
The first sign that the Lady Patriots would not be an easy win for Rains came in the top of the very first inning. With a Rains baserunner on third base, junior second baseman Kirsten Bridges made an incredible leaping catch on a sharply-hit line drive, saving a run and helping her team get out of the precarious situation.
Bridges’ defensive gem kept the score knotted at 0-0, and that’s where it would remain for the majority of the game. It wasn’t until the fifth inning that a two-RBI double gave Rains the lead.
The double that put Rains on the board would’ve done even more damage, had it not been for another stellar leaping catch by Bridges, in nearly the same exact spot.
Taking the mound for the Lady Patriots was sophomore ace McKenna Guest, who continued her sensational play of late. She allowed seven hits in as many innings, fanning eight Rains batters in the process.
“You’ve got a kid in McKenna who wants to win as much as any kid I’ve ever coached,” Lady Patriots head coach Brian Morris said. “Every week, she’s found a way to get better and better — even when she took a bit of time off, which I think was good for her. She’s going to continue to develop and get better, and I think the future is extremely bright for her.”
Throughout the game, Prairiland was shouldered by a few uncharacteristic errors in the field. In the fifth, when Rains scored its first two runs, one of the baserunners got on after a routine grounder was mishandled. Then, in the seventh, a collision in the outfield on what should’ve been a fairly easy popout resulted in an inside-the-park home run that pushed the score to 4-0.
“This was a very young group, and I think as the game wore on, they kind of pressed and tried too hard,” Morris said. “But overall I think we played really well. We definitely controlled them early, and that was one of the goals we set for ourselves was to control them early.”
Though they couldn’t put any runs on the board, the Lady Patriots had opportunities to score against the Rains pitcher, D1 commit Sage Hoover, who will be playing for Northwestern State after graduation.
At two points in the game, the Lady Patriots had runners on first and second base, but each time, Hoover was able to get out of the inning unscathed.
“We definitely had our chances, and there were times where we made contact and just happened to hit it right to them,” Morris said. “Sometimes it’s like that.”
Morris pointed to the team’s lone senior — outfielder and pitcher Grace Unruh — as a source of leadership on the field and off throughout the season.
“She stepped up and became a leader and did a great job filling that role,” Morris said. “The other girls looked up to her and we’re definitely going to miss her. And the way she stepped up in that last game (in the area round against Pilot Point) and pitched all those innings in relief — we wouldn’t be here without her.”
Looking to the future, though, Morris said there are good things in store for the younger Lady Pats, who can grow and learn from this playoff run.
“I think the future is incredibly bright for Lady Patriot softball,” Morris said. “We took on a team that has goals of winning the state championship and gave them a run for their money. Hopefully this lights a fire in them, now that they have a taste of the playoffs. This group has what it takes, and they have the drive to win.”
