For the last four years, North Lamar Pantherette Kate Rainey has been one of the top softball players in the area. Now, she’ll be able to test herself against much tougher competition and remain close to home, as she recently committed to play softball for the Paris Junior College Dragons.
Rainey grew up around baseball and softball from a very young age, with an older sibling and father who played the sports and a grandfather — Benton Rainey — who was a longtime baseball coach at Paris High School and himself a former PJC Dragon.
“My grandpa was a coach, my dad has always played baseball and has a state championship, so baseball was always big in our family and is just in the culture of being a Rainey, I guess,” she said. “Just the other day, we were going back and looking at all the old photographs of when (Benton Rainey) signed to play at PJC. So it’s cool to look at it and say that I did that too.”
Rainey grew up playing the game of softball, but it wasn’t until her sophomore year of high school that she decided she wanted to pursue it at a higher level. Prior to that, she said, she wasn’t sure if it was something she was truly passionate about, or even if it was her favorite sport.
“Up to that point, I wasn’t even sure if softball or volleyball was my number one sport,” she said. “But sophomore year is when I really fell back in love with it.
“What I like about softball is that it’s a team sport, but at the same time it’s a very individual sport too because when you step into the batter’s box it’s all about you and how you perform and where you are mentally.”
Rainey is a player with electrifying speed, and she’s used that to full effect as a Pantherette, putting pressure on opposing defenses on the basepaths.
“The way I describe my style of play is dirty,” she said. “I like to put pressure on the other team, and a lot of times I feel like I can force them into making errors, and a lot of times they do.”
Her speed gives her the ability to beat out most defenders when at the plate, but North Lamar head coach Ashley Endsley said her favorite memories of Rainey are her stellar defensive gems in the outfield.
“When I think of Kate, the first things that come to mind are the incredible diving catches she makes out in center,” Endsley said. “She’s got great instincts and is able to read the ball exceptionally well, and when you combine that with her speed, it leads to some really amazing defensive plays.”
Playing for PJC allows Rainey to rejoin former North Lamar teammates Macy Richardson and Jaycie Hall, as well as former Pantherette Reagan Richardson, who she didn’t play with.
“That’s definitely really cool, and I can’t wait to play with them again,” Rainey said with a wide smile.
Endsley agreed, and said she’s looking forward to watching Rainey develop even further in the years to come.
“I think she’s going to continue growing and improving, and I can’t wait to watch,” the head coach said.
Rainey said she’s going to miss her teammates and coaches at North Lamar, but looking to the future, she’s excited to test herself against even stronger competition.
“When you play softball at the college level, it’s like you’re there for softball and you really dedicate yourself to it, and I’m looking forward to that.”
