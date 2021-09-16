The Rivercrest volleyball team lost a heartbreaker on Tuesday, falling to Avery in five extremely close sets 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 23-25, 13-15.
Rivercrest loses heartbreaker
- By Tommy Culkin
Tommy Culkin
Sports Editor
