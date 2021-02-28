For Brylee Galloway, Prairiland High School has been like a second home. Now, after shining on the football field for his Patriots throughout his high school career, he’s ready to represent Prairiland at the collegiate level, as he recently committed to play for Austin College in Sherman.
Growing up in a football-loving house, Galloway said he began playing the sport in elementary school, and took an immediate liking to it.
“I live in Texas, and football is a religion here,” Galloway said with a chuckle. “I had family who played football for Prairiland and I wanted to be like them, so that’s probably what helped me get into it initially.”
Football was far from the only sport Galloway took part in, as he also excelled for the Patriots on the baseball diamond and basketball court. However, football always held a special place in his heart above the other two.
“Football is just different,” he said. “There’s a lot of emotion when it comes to football. It’s like a fight — it’s a battle — and you’ve got to use a lot of strategy too.”
It was while in junior high that Galloway realized he not only wanted to play football beyond high school, but realized he had the skills to as well. And when he arrived at Prairiland High School, it didn’t take long for him to make his mark on the football program.
Galloway possesses sure hands, quickness in spades and the strength to shake off many would-be tacklers. An impact player on both sides of the ball, Galloway shone as both a receiver and linebacker. However, Prairiland head football coach Heath Blalock said the most important thing he brings to a team are his exemplary intangibles.
“He’s an extremely hard worker, and will be a great leader in the locker room for (Austin College),” Blalock said. “He’s the type of person every coach wants on their team. He’s very intelligent, and will succeed in the classroom as well as one the field.”
Throughout his high school career, Galloway said he grew closely attached to Prairiland, as the faculty, staff and fellow students all hold a special place in his heart, saying it’s become like a second home to him..
The school has meant so much to Galloway that he hopes to one day return to the Patriots’ football program.
“I’m thinking about either going into physical therapy and helping athletes recover from injuries or going into coaching,” he said. “My goal is to one day come back to Prairiland football and help them win again.”
Galloway said his love for Prairiland only strengthened his resolve to pursue football at the collegiate level.
“You walk through the fieldhouse, and you see that not many people from Prairiland have gone on to play college ball, and that just made me want to do it even more. It’s something I’ve fought and worked for all through high school, and to represent this school in that way really means a lot to me.”
Looking back on his time in red, white and blue, Galloway said he’s going to miss all the personal relationships he’s developed with friends, coaches and teachers. Looking ahead to his future with the Austin College ‘Roos, though, he can’t wait for what’s to come.
“It’s a really good program at that level, we’ve got some really good players on the team and I think we can shock some people,” Galloway said with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.